Police say 19 killed in blast at Grande concert

LONDON (AP) - The Latest on an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that authorities say killed several people. (all times local):



1:20 a.m.



Greater Manchester Police say 19 people have been confirmed dead in an explosion at Manchester Arena that is being treated as a possible terrorist attack.



Police said roughly 50 people were injured. Police said the incident started at 10:35 Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert.



Emergency vehicles were on the scene helping the injured and bomb disposal units were later seen outside the venue.



There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the concert, which was part of Grande's The Dangerous Woman Tour.



1:05 a.m.



Bomb disposal units were seen at Manchester Arena after an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert.



They were called after reports of an explosion that police said caused fatalities.



There were few immediate details and trains into the area were suspended.



A representative of Grande's US record label says the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.



11:55 p.m.



Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.



Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.



There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.



Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

