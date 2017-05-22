Police say 19 killed in blast at Grande concert

Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.
Two Detroit newspapers citing a police spokesman are reporting that the body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found with "a band around his neck."
NBC has announced a new season lineup that builds upon its remarkable stability while adding a rich variety of new series.
Two mountain bikers rode through a Slovakian bike park when a massive brown bear comes out of nowhere.
In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.
Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
An appellate attorney for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez says he believes it is still uncertain as to whether Hernandez took his own life.
Skirmishes involving irate passengers broke out at a Florida airport following the cancellation of multiple Spirit Airlines flights. Broward Sheriff's officials tell ABC News that deputies were called to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday to deal with angry passengers. Videos posted online show deputies trying to break up fights and detaining some unruly passengers. CBS News reports nine flight...
A group that skipped out on a tab has returned to pay up after the suburban Milwaukee bar used Facebook shaming in an effort to collect.
A house in northwest Billings was engulfed in flames after a fire broke out.
New details are emerging in the death of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore last Tuesday.
The Billings Police Department reports that on Saturday night officers were dispatched to the Northern Hotel at 19 N. Broadway St. in response to a 55-year-old Billings resident who stated he had a gun.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash near Hardin.
Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
As of Sunday, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.
Congressional candidate Rob Quist has gained the backing of some prominent Montanans, Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Jon Tester for instance, but he brought another big name to Missoula this morning.
UPDATE: Custer County Sheriff's Office representatives release the name of the man who died after his truck was hit by a train.
