West Alum, Jets' Linebacker Donahue Confident in NFL Future

Just over three weeks ago the NFL draft concluded with only one Montana being selected in the seven round draft, and he wasn't a member of the Cats or the Griz. Former Billings West star Dylan Donahue was chosen with the 181st overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

For most fifth round picks, they don't come into the league with the guarantee of a roster spot. It's almost as common for a player selected in the fifth round or later to make the final roster as it is to be cut, but Donahue doesn't think he's a common fifth round pick.

After receiving the call from Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene, the Jets' linebackers' coach, to let him know he'd be heading to New York, Dylan has received a ton of praise from the fellow former fifth round pick, and thinks he could be something special.

"The coach that I have, Kevin Greene, I mean, he made Clay Matthews who he is now," said Dylan. "He has a lot of confidence in me. He's been in the game for over 30 years, including 13-15 years of playing time. He's a legend, and I believe everything he tells me. I have full trust in him. So when he tells me that I have the potential to change the program, I believe him. I'm just doing everything he asks me to do right now."