West Alum, Jets' Linebacker Donahue Confident in NFL Future

Just over three weeks ago the NFL draft concluded with only one Montana being selected in the seven round draft, and he wasn't a member of the Cats or the Griz. Former Billings West star Dylan Donahue was chosen with the 181st overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Jets.
Former C.M. Russell basketball player and now professional player Josh Huestis made a stop at the KFBB television station on Friday. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward will be speaking at the Great Falls Tribune's second annual Northcentral Montana Sports Awards Banquet on Monday.
3 Time All-Star Frank Tanana shares message about change after dealing with an arm injury
SEATTLE (AP) -- The Chicago White Sox offense staked Derek Holland to big lead before he took the mound, and Holland shut down the Seattle Mariners.
Hi, my name is Sam Adams... and I'm a baseball strataholic. Ever since I was in middle school, I was obsessed with baseball strategy games. My first foray came with the board game "Strat-o-matic Baseball," before I graduated to the PC universe with "Tony LaRussa Baseball." I loved constructing a super team of baseball players long before LeBron and Curry were building their super teams in the NBA.
The Spokane Empire (7-5, 6-3) dropped their third straight game when they lost to the Colorado Crush (3-9, 2-8) on Thursday. Turnovers were the demise for the Empire, as quarterback Charles Dowdell threw..
SEATTLE (AP) -- Jarrod Dyson needed every bit of his speed to get into scoring position. Guillermo Heredia's clutch hit allowed Dyson a chance to jog home with winning run. Heredia's pinch-hit, two-out single in the ninth inning scored Dyson from second base to give the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.
SEATTLE (AP) -- Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the best start of his career, Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday night. Bergman (1-1) allowed two hits after holding Oakland hitless until the fifth inning.
