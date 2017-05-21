House engulfed in flames after fire breaks out in NW Billings

A house in northwest Billings was engulfed in flames after a fire broke out.

Authorities say it happened at 4 p.m. Sunday at 5603 Walter Hagen Drive. When the first fire truck arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the house was considered a fully-involved fire and firefighters were able to control the fire within 40 minutes.

The fire broke out through the roof and back walls. Fire officials say they're not sure where the fire started, but the house is considered to have heavy damage.

Battalion Chief, David Gilbert says there were no occupants at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.