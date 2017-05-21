MHP: Motorcyclist killed in Big Horn County - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

MHP: Motorcyclist killed in Big Horn County

By KULR-8 News Staff
Big Horn County, Mont. -

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. It happened around 10:15am on Sunday between Hardin and Crow Agency in Big Horn County. MHP tells KULR-8 two motorcyclists were driving on Mountain Crow road in the same direction when one of them crashed. One motorcyclist was killed, according to MHP. The identity of the deceased motorcyclist has not been released. MHP says the crash is under investigation.

