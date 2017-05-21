Police tase man at the Northern Hotel

The Billings Police Department reports that on Saturday night officers were dispatched to the Northern Hotel at 19 N. Broadway St. in response to a 55-year-old Billings resident who stated he had a gun. Police say the male instructed the front desk clerk to call the police and clear the building. Officers arrived on scene and located the male in the entryway of the hotel.

The male refused to show officers his hands. After attempts to communicate with the male to get him to surrender to police, officers were able to successfully tase and him and took him into custody. The male did not have a gun in his possession and had suicidal intentions, according to officers.

The male was transported to Billings Clinic for medical treatment. So far no charges have been filed.