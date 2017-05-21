Police tase man at the Northern Hotel

A house in northwest Billings was engulfed in flames after a fire broke out.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.
The Billings Police Department reports that on Saturday night officers were dispatched to the Northern Hotel at 19 N. Broadway St. in response to a 55-year-old Billings resident who stated he had a gun.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
The Billings Police Department reports that on Saturday night officers were dispatched to the Northern Hotel at 19 N. Broadway St. in response to a 55-year-old Billings resident who stated he had a gun.
Congressional candidate Rob Quist has gained the backing of some prominent Montanans, Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Jon Tester for instance, but he brought another big name to Missoula this morning.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.
A little boy in our community gets a very special surprise from the Billings Police Department on his special day.
UPDATE: Custer County Sheriff's Office representatives release the name of the man who died after his truck was hit by a train.
The Madison River valley is well known for it outdoor activities, but perhaps what Ennis and the valley are most known for is its world-class fly fishing.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
