Over 1,000 people attend Sanders, Quist rally

Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.

One person in front of the line said he stood in line for more than two hours.

The number of people who attended Saturday's rallies were high. About 4,500 in Missoula, 3,000 in Butte, and more than 1,000 here in Billings.

People attended wearing Bernie Sanders t-shirts and held Rob Quist signs.

"I thought it was great... I think it shows that we are a little bit more diverse than the rest of the people think. I'm really excited right now... There's a lot of hope and that's what a lot of the people need," said Quist supporter Jhevon McMillan.

The energy was high for the rally. The special election is Thursday, May 25.