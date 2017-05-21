Quist, Sanders emphasize healthcare, election by the people, for the people

Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Native culture was celebrated at Billings Senior High Saturday, complete with the signing of Senate Bill 319.
A little boy in our community gets a very special surprise from the Billings Police Department on his special day.
The Montana Department of Commerce raised a glass for National Craft Beer Week, which is this week.
Having previously rallied in Missoula today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressional candidate Rob Quist headed to Butte for their second destination.
From maroon and silver to blue, roughly 2,500 people gathered for Rob Quist's Missoula rally. Vermont Senator and former Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders was Quist's speaker today at UM's Adams Center for Democratic Congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Congressional candidate Rob Quist has gained the backing of some prominent Montanans, Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Jon Tester for instance, but he brought another big name to Missoula this morning.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Billings on Saturday, but the venue where he'll make his appearance is changing.
With a week to go before the May 25 special congressional election, Democrat Rob Quist is hoping his outreach to college students will pay off at the ballot box.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived aboard Air Force 2 at the Billings Logan International Airport Friday afternoon.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
The community of Laurel comes together to help a visiting stranger in his time of need.
