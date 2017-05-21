Quist, Sanders emphasize healthcare, election by the people, for - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Quist, Sanders emphasize healthcare, election by the people, for the people

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist. 

Both men spoke on the importance of health care for all. Rob Quist emphasized Montana values and he could not be bought by Washington. 

Northern Cheyenne Nation tribal members introduced Quist and officially endorsed him.

  • Most Popular