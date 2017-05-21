Traditional Regalia bill signed at Billings Senior High - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Traditional Regalia bill signed at Billings Senior High

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Native culture was celebrated at Billings Senior High Saturday, complete with the signing of Senate Bill 319.

The bill allows Native Americans to wear traditional tribal regalia or objects of cultural significance at certain public events.

In this instance, it allows students to wear things like feathers and beads at their graduation ceremony.

Senior High showed support for the bill by allowing students to stray from traditional graduation attire, and students say they are excited about the changes.

