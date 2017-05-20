Little boy gets birthday surprise

A little boy in our community gets a very special surprise from the Billings Police Department on his special day.
The Montana Department of Commerce raised a glass for National Craft Beer Week, which is this week.
The showcase of homes starts this Saturday. One of the homes featured is the student-built home.
A road in Shepherd closes due to a sinkhole, which started forming yesterday. It was not one sinkhole, but two.
The community of Laurel comes together to help a visiting stranger in his time of need.
A road in Shepherd closes due to a sinkhole, which started forming yesterday. It was not one sinkhole, but two.
The community of Laurel comes together to help a visiting stranger in his time of need.
A morning editorial published in the Billings Gazette has captured Senator Steve Daines' attention.
A federal jury in Montana has awarded $31,000 in damages to a Bozeman woman who said her landlord required a $1,000 deposit to keep her service dog.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Billings on Saturday, but the venue where he'll make his appearance is changing.
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.
