Senior vs West AA Softball Playoff

Former C.M. Russell basketball player and now professional player Josh Huestis made a stop at the KFBB television station on Friday. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward will be speaking at the Great Falls Tribune's second annual Northcentral Montana Sports Awards Banquet on Monday.
3 Time All-Star Frank Tanana shares message about change after dealing with an arm injury
Flame of Hope Carried Through Electric City
Hi, my name is Sam Adams... and I'm a baseball strataholic. Ever since I was in middle school, I was obsessed with baseball strategy games. My first foray came with the board game "Strat-o-matic Baseball," before I graduated to the PC universe with "Tony LaRussa Baseball." I loved constructing a super team of baseball players long before LeBron and Curry were building their super teams in the NBA.
The Spokane Empire (7-5, 6-3) dropped their third straight game when they lost to the Colorado Crush (3-9, 2-8) on Thursday. Turnovers were the demise for the Empire, as quarterback Charles Dowdell threw..
SEATTLE (AP) -- Jarrod Dyson needed every bit of his speed to get into scoring position. Guillermo Heredia's clutch hit allowed Dyson a chance to jog home with winning run. Heredia's pinch-hit, two-out single in the ninth inning scored Dyson from second base to give the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.
SEATTLE (AP) -- Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the best start of his career, Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday night. Bergman (1-1) allowed two hits after holding Oakland hitless until the fifth inning.
The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers. This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...
SEATTLE (AP) -- Matt Joyce hit a two-run homer and Mark Canha added a three-run shot in a five-run ninth inning that rallied the Oakland Athletics to a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Oakland squandered a 4-1 lead thanks to a key two-run error in the seventh and Kyle Seager's solo home run in the eighth that gave Seattle a 5-4 lead.
The Seattle Sounders will try to end their two-game losing streak when they travel to take on Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. The Sounders have not had much luck playing Sporting KC in the regular season going 0-3-2 in their last five contests dating back to 2014. Despite their history, the Sounders are 7-4-3 all time against Sporting KC, including a 4-2-1 record on the road.
