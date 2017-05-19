The Montana Department of Commerce raised a glass for National Craft Beer Week, which is this week.

According to the Montana Department of Commerce, the Montana Craft Beer Industry contributes to more than one hundred million dollars the state's economy.

According to the Montana Brewers Association, the sales of Montana beer have increased by more than 110% since 2010 and Montana's 71 licensed breweries directly employ more than 700 people.

Owner and brewer of Thirsty Street Brewing Company, Shea Dawson, says they appreciate the local support and hope it continues.

Paul Morup with Uber Brew says tourists often visit their taproom which helps the economy.

"When you buy local beer, you're putting money right into your own economy," said Morup. "Craft beer is responsible for over a thousand jobs in the state of Montana and Uberbrew is responsible for at least 30 of them."

"Eight facilities in our area, in our county," said Dawson. "Everyone works really hard and does a really good job. In addition, they support our local economy in lots of different ways, whether it's advertising your procuring ingredients, or hiring. So, I think just tell everyone keep that in mind and frequent these places as much as possible."

One of the ways local breweries are celebrating is with special beers.

For example, Uberbrew is selling a 2016 imperial IPA for National Craft Beer Week until it runs out.