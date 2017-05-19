Showcase of homes features unique listings

The showcase of homes starts this Saturday.

One of the homes featured is the student-built home. The Billings Career Center along with the Home Builders Association have been working together to create homes for 41 years.

Each year, the students build a house from the ground up using the skills they learn in class.

Kimberly Welzenbach with the Home Builders Association said this project is near and dear to the hearts of the HBA and the community.

This years house is over 2500 square feet. It features a family room downstairs, an entertainment area, four bedrooms and three baths.

Welzenbach said this home is also unique because it is customized by the students.

"It features a phenomenal kitchen," Welzenbach "There's murals all over too. The students got together and they did some design work in there you will not see in any other home."

Saturday's event is only 5-dollars per person and goes from 10 am to 5 pm. Sunday's tours start at noon and end at 5 pm.