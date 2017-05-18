Throwback Thursday May 21st 1983 Boxer Marvin Camel

Donahue is following in his father's footsteps entering the NFL, where his father Mitch played four seasons with the Broncos and 49ers.

Donahue is following in his father's footsteps entering the NFL, where his father Mitch played four seasons with the Broncos and 49ers.

The Harlem Globetrotters play in doubleheader exhibition games in Rimrock Auto Arena this weekend, so SWX Montana's Melinda Lee and Jake Jones met up with Anthony "Buckets" Blakes in Billings to try some Globetrotter tricks of their own.