Voters say elections cause information overload

From the General Election, to the School Election and now the Congressional Election, voters have had a lot of information to process.

Politics is an ever-changing topic. When it's time for any type of election, many voters said they like to be educated on the topics they're voting on.

They say this can make it difficult when back to back elections take place. When there is too much information, some voters said they just shut down or stop paying attention. They said it can be information overload.