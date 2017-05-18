Venue changed for Bernie Sanders rally in Billings

Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.

After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore .

MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.

The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.

Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.

Two Detroit newspapers citing a police spokesman are reporting that the body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found with "a band around his neck."

Hundreds are without power in Southwestern Montana Thursday morning. Affected areas include Butte, Bozeman, and Livingston. In Bozeman, crews are working to repair Lorelei Drive, Bristol Drive, Jade Street and Clark Way, where multiple outages are reported. NWE says there is no estimated repair time. In Livingston, lines are down causing outages on Meadow Lane, Jackson Creek Road, Teepee Ridge Road, Skyline Lane, Aspen Lane, Sunny Hillside Lane and La...