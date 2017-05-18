Jury: Landlord wrongly demanded deposit for service dog

Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Billings on Saturday, but the venue where he'll make his appearance is changing.
A federal jury in Montana has awarded $31,000 in damages to a Bozeman woman who said her landlord required a $1,000 deposit to keep her service dog.
With a week to go before the May 25 special congressional election, Democrat Rob Quist is hoping his outreach to college students will pay off at the ballot box.
In 2016, Americans spent $457 billion on vacations. One index reports the average vacation costs about $1,600. Wouldn't it be great if that vacation could pay for itself?
A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase
Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.
Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
Two Detroit newspapers citing a police spokesman are reporting that the body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found with "a band around his neck."
From a family man to someone who would give you his shirt off his back three fork residents say 42-year-old Mason Moore will be very missed in the community.
