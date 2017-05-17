Billings airport holds active shooter training simulation

In January, Esteban Santiago shot and killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.

It is one of several active shooter situations in the past year and it's prompting the Billings Logan International Airport to train law enforcement officers how to handle them.

Assistant Airport Director Shane Ketterling said the FAA requires the airport to do large-scale training every three years.

He said they typically do a crash simulation, but this year they chose to do an active shooter. It's the first time the airport has choreographed an active shooter scenario, and Ketterling says he believes it was successful.

"From everything that I saw, it looked like it went very well," Ketterling said. "We won't know until everyone comes together after the drill. We had observers and people who critiqued everyone's responsibilities so we'll come together and share all that information."