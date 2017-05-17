Career Center donates van for veterans - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Career Center donates van for veterans

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Billings Career Center donated a van today to a local non-profit organization helping veterans. Now, veterans can get to and from the place without worrying about transportation. According to co-founder, Paul Gatzmeier of horses spirits healing, A van was donated last fall, but the career center team wanted to do more and traded a van that was upgraded.
Gatzmeier said Yellowstone County and other nearby counties have nearly one-fourth of veterans in the state of Montana.
He said nationally, fifteen percent of veterans have a physical or mental impairment.
He also said there are more than 3,500 in this region who could benefit from what veterans do at HSH.
"We've been wanting to connect into the community better and this is a project that involved multiple entities in the Billings community and it has turned out to be very successful and very much needed and it's just a great story."
According to Gatzmeier, the non-profit organization is about a year and a half in the making and currently serves 50 veterans clerically and expects to serve about 100 this year.

