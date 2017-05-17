Career Center donates van for veterans

In January, Esteban Santiago shot and killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.
The Billings Career Center donated a van today to a local non-profit organization helping veterans.
Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.
On Tuesday night firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 2400 block of 11th Ave. N. shortly before 9pm. Neighbors say they heard some sort of explosion. At this hour it's not clear what caused the fire but the Battalion Chief on the scene tells us the fire started in a closet downstairs. No injuries have been reported.
We now know the identity of the man who Billings police say charged them firing a handgun on the Rims resulting in police returning fire and killing him. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office confirms the man was 30-year-old Ryan Lowell.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
A spokesman for the Hawaii company where the pilots of a jet that crashed near a small airport outside New York City worked says the captain had more than 15 years of experience and had flown the plane "quite a bit."
Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.
The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.
A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase
