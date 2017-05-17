Neighbors say explosion rocked duplex north of downtown Billings - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Neighbors say explosion rocked duplex north of downtown Billings

Posted:
By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

On Tuesday night firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 2400 block of 11th Ave. N. shortly before 9pm. Neighbors say they heard some sort of explosion. At this hour it's not clear what caused the fire but the Battalion Chief on the scene tells us the fire started in a closet downstairs. No injuries have been reported.

