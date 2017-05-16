Sheriff Mike Linder speaks on fallen Deputy Mason Moore - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Sheriff Mike Linder speaks on fallen Deputy Mason Moore

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Sheriff Mike Linder said all Montana law enforcement officers are a family, and incidents like this affect not only them but the communities they serve.

Following his death, Deputy Mason Moore is taken to St. Vincent for an autopsy. A procession of about 45 law enforcement cars escorted deputy Moore to Billings this afternoon. 

