Broadwater County deputy shot and killed near Three Forks Tuesday morning

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County deputy is killed following a shooting Tuesday morning. Multiple agencies are investigating after the officer-involved shooting near Rock Creek. Missoula County Sheriff's Offices says the incident started in Three Forks when two suspects got in a shootout with officers in the area. A BOLO was issued and the vehicle was spotted in Anaconda. Missoula County Sheriffs say a chase began and the vehicle went over a ...
For nearly a century, Helena’s Vigilante Parade has been celebrated every spring in the capitol city. “It's the oldest high school parade in the nation. It’s 93 years old this year and they celebrate the historical components of the area around Montana and Helena specifically,” said Greg Upham, Assistant Superintendent of Helena Public Schools But the tradition is under scrutiny because of what some are calling a culturally insensitive display. Some feel that...
The Old Mercantile Brick Giveaway gave Missoula's Merc fans a chance to keep a piece for themselves
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County deputy is killed following a shooting Tuesday morning. Multiple agencies are investigating after the officer-involved shooting near Rock Creek. Missoula County Sheriff's Offices says the incident started in Three Forks when two suspects got in a shootout with officers in the area. A BOLO was issued and the vehicle was spotted in Anaconda. Missoula County Sheriffs say a chase began and the vehicle went over a ...
Authorities say a jet has crashed at a small airport outside New York City, sparking a fire that sent thick, black smoke spewing into the air.
MetraPark may change the way parking is done for the Garth Brooks concerts.
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.
Billings Police Chief, Rich St. John says the man involved in a standoff with police on Friday first fired shots at officers before they returned fire.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.
Former Great Falls television sports reporter and Great Falls high school alum, Jaymee, Sire, is one of the on-air personalities that was laid off from ESPN on Wednesday.
People from all around the state of Montana drove up to the Canadian border to honor a coach, farmer, and most importantly, a friend in coach Griff Bye.
