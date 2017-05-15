Parking proposal for Garth Brooks concerts

MetraPark may change the way parking is done for the Garth Brooks concerts.

MetraPark Marketing and Sales Director, Ray Massie, says they presented an informal proposal to Yellowstone County Commissioners on Monday.

Massie says if people arrive early to the late concerts it will cause a jam for those leaving the afternoon concerts.

He says their proposal is to provide pre-set paid parking.

He says if passed, they would turn the lower parking lot into a paid $10.00 per parking spot lot.

Massie says they will open the Expo Center to parking at $20.00 per spot.

He says the lower lot by Montana Pavilion holds 525 spaces and the Expo Center can hold 144 spaces.

The other, traditionally, free parking at Metra will remain free.

Massie says if this is approved you will have to purchase a ticket and you will be assigned a spot. If this passes, Massie says the tickets will be sold online on their website or through the MetraPark box office.

This proposal is expected to go before commissioners for a vote next week.