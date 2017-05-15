Plane crash kills two, last registered to Billings company

A plane crashed near Teterboro Airport Monday killing it's pilot and co-pilot.

Authorities say a Learjet took off in Philadelphia and crashed less than a mile from the airport.

The pilot and co-pilot's identities have not been released. According to publicly available aviation records, the plane was registered to a A&C Big Sky Aviation LLC in July, 2014. That registration is due to expire June 30.

However, Dr. John Smith with the Laurel Airport tells KULR-8 A&C Big Sky Aviation LLC is no longer in business. Smith tells KULR-8 A&C Big Sky Aviation LLC closed it's doors several years ago.

After the business closed, the aircraft continued to fly in and out of Billings Logan International Airport. According to flight records dating back to February 28th, the plane flew in and out of Billings five times. The plane also flew out of Jackson Hole, WY and Missoula. The most recent flight out of Billings was March 31 with the aircraft flying into Salt Lake City, UT.

Our records search shows the plane was not unknown to Teterboro Airport. In that same time frame, it flew into that airport five different times. The only other airport where the plane landed more than three times was Van Nuys in California.

There is no word at this time what caused that crash. The FAA is taking part in the investigation.