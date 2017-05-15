Plane crash kills two, last registered to Billings company

Authorities say a jet has crashed at a small airport outside New York City, sparking a fire that sent thick, black smoke spewing into the air.
MetraPark may change the way parking is done for the Garth Brooks concerts.
Billings Police Chief, Rich St. John says the man involved in a standoff with police on Friday first fired shots at officers before they returned fire.
One study looks at ways to make traveling around Downtown Billings easier for both drivers and walkers.
According to LPD, the department received a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Foundation Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. LPD said officers responded to this location and discovered one house with multiple bullet holes and bullet casing in the street.
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.
NBC has announced a new season lineup that builds upon its remarkable stability while adding a rich variety of new series.
Former Great Falls television sports reporter and Great Falls high school alum, Jaymee, Sire, is one of the on-air personalities that was laid off from ESPN on Wednesday.
