Captain of crashed Learjet described as experienced

A spokesman for the Hawaii company where the pilots of a jet that crashed near a small airport outside New York City worked says the captain had more than 15 years of experience and had flown the plane "quite a bit."
MetraPark may change the way parking is done for the Garth Brooks concerts.
Billings Police Chief, Rich St. John says the man involved in a standoff with police on Friday first fired shots at officers before they returned fire.
One study looks at ways to make traveling around Downtown Billings easier for both drivers and walkers.
According to LPD, the department received a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Foundation Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. LPD said officers responded to this location and discovered one house with multiple bullet holes and bullet casing in the street.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County deputy was killed following a shooting Tuesday morning.
A spokesman for the Hawaii company where the pilots of a jet that crashed near a small airport outside New York City worked says the captain had more than 15 years of experience and had flown the plane "quite a bit."
MetraPark may change the way parking is done for the Garth Brooks concerts.
People from all around the state of Montana drove up to the Canadian border to honor a coach, farmer, and most importantly, a friend in coach Griff Bye.
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.
Billings Police Chief, Rich St. John says the man involved in a standoff with police on Friday first fired shots at officers before they returned fire.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.
