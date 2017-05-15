Man identified in officer-involved shooting on the Rims - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Man identified in officer-involved shooting on the Rims

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

UPDATE: We now know the identity of the man who Billings police say charged them firing a handgun on the Rims resulting in police returning fire and killing him. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office confirms the man was 30-year-old Ryan Lowell.

Billings Police Chief, Rich St. John says the man involved in a standoff with police on Friday first fired shots at officers before they returned fire. St. John says the man fired at least one shot at officers.

On Friday, Chief St. John said a woman called 911 around 2:30 p.m. to report her boyfriend was threatening suicide.

St. John says the woman provided a clear description of the man and his vehicle allowing officers to locate the car within ten minutes.

St. John says when officers approached the vehicle they noticed the man inside had a handgun and immediately took cover behind their patrol cars.

A section of Highway 3 from North 27th to Zimmerman Trail was closed until about 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

St. John says negotiators spent an hour trying to talk the man down. He says negotiations ended when the man pointed the gun at officers and continued to approach them despite orders to stop.

He says 4 officers fired simultaneously around 3:30 p.m. to stop the man's approach. On Monday St. John identified the officers involved in the shooting. Sgt. Clyde Reid a 19 year veteran of the force, Officer Steve Swanson who has been with the department for 20 years. Officer Phillip Tanis, who has been with the department for 2 years, and Officer Michael Freeman who has been with the department for one and a half years.

St. John added in a news release that Officer Swanson was involved in a previous shooting at Billings Clinic.

An autopsy is planned for Monday.

