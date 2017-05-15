Billings police release new information on Friday's standoff, officer-involved shooting

Billings Police Chief, Rich St. John says the man involved in a standoff with police on Friday first fired shots at officers before they returned fire.
One study looks at ways to make traveling around Downtown Billings easier for both drivers and walkers.
According to LPD, the department received a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Foundation Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. LPD said officers responded to this location and discovered one house with multiple bullet holes and bullet casing in the street.
Sunday marked Mother's Day and Mother Nature gifted us all with plenty of sunshine to enjoy the day with the wonderful women who helped raise us.
According to the US Small Business Administration, women own one quarter of all Montana businesses.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.
Former Great Falls television sports reporter and Great Falls high school alum, Jaymee, Sire, is one of the on-air personalities that was laid off from ESPN on Wednesday.
Melinda Lee shares one local woman's experience with sudden, strong wind that destroyed her barn and threatened the safety of her family.
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
One study looks at ways to make traveling around Downtown Billings easier for both drivers and walkers.
Montana Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a collision on King Avenue West and 56th Street West Friday afternoon.
