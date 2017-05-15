"Supaman" fuses his heritage and music to impact people

A rapper from Billings uses his heritage as inspiration for his music and as a way to help people.

Crow Indian and professional rapper "Supaman" says he goes on tour for concerts and motivational speaking events to fuse his loves of his heritage and music to impact as many people as possible with a positive message.

"I like to present the culture to the people as well as hip hop music," "Supaman", Christian Parrish Takes the Gun so, I'd say I'm an artist, a hip hop artist, but I kind of infuse the culture with the hip hop music and try to spread these good messages through the art in a good way."

"Supaman" says he wants to help people understand and respect Native Americans as well as all races.

"Bring the issues to light and break stereotypes of course when it comes to native people."

Besides the rapping, native dancing and singing, and motivational talks meant to bring love, respect honor and kindness "Supaman" likes to have lots of crowd participation in making hip hop songs.