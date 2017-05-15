How to sign up for Great Falls "Code Red" alerts

In light of a Code Red alert that went out last Thursday night regarding a missing 11-year-old, Great Falls Police are encouraging people to sign up for the free service.

After signing up online with your phone number, you will receive alerts via text and phone calls about situations like evacuation orders, missing children, and boil orders.

If you want to sign up, head here.

Jessica was found that same evening. In their Facebook post, GFPD credits the community for their help in locating her.