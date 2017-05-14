Commissioners to preview pedestrian crossing options for Downtown Billings area

One study looks at ways to make traveling around Downtown Billings easier for both drivers and walkers.

This week Yellowstone County Commissioners will preview one pedestrian crossing feasibility study that examines options for the addition of a new crossing in East Billings, among other improvements.

Find the complete report here: http://www.co.yellowstone.mt.gov/BOCCDocs/2017/BOCCREG/20170516_179/AGENDApacket__05-16-17_901_179.pdf

The study explores multiple locations for the addition of a grade separate (overpass or underpass) crosswalk, including the following options:

South of 4th Ave N

Intersection of 3rd Ave & Exposition

North of 1st Ave

