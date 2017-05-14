Laurel police investigating early Sunday morning shooting

The Laurel Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting.

According to LPD, the department received a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Foundation Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. LPD said officers responded to this location and discovered one house with multiple bullet holes and bullet casing in the street.

LPD said there were three occupants of the residence present at the time of the incident but no injuries. Laurel police officers investigated the scene and then released the property back to owners at approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

LPD said the incident does not appear to be random and a suspect has been indentified. We will keep you updated on the investigation on KULR-8 and kulr8.com.