Montana businesses built by women

BIG TIMBER, Mont. -

The US Small Business Administration statistics state women own an estimated one quarter of all Montana businesses.

And according to statistics from the US Census Bureau, as of 2016, women own an estimated 11.3 million businesses nationwide. 

"When it comes to women-owned businesses, the amount of energy and passion that comes forth for each other is just exhilarating. It's so much fun," Riza Gilpin, Co-owner of Tumblewood Teas said. 

Riza said owning a business, especially a women-owned business, comes with challenges. Riza has owned businesses in other states, but says it's different in Montana. 

"We have some of the best state agencies you can imagine to help businesses in the state of Montana," Gilpin said.

Kelli Brewer and Bonnie Ferguson, a mother-daughter duo, own Brewer's Greenhouse.

They said they agree, owning a business isn't always easy. But they have some advice. 

"If you make a mistake, it's just a mistake," Ferguson said. "You can always get better."

"Don't be scared," said Lori Crowell, owner of Blue Dog Provisions. "Just do it, you can do anything you want to do."

"Know what it is you're passionate about," Gilpen said. "Understand exactly what it is you want to share, and get out there and share it." 

