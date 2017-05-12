Motorcyclist dies in West End crash - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Motorcyclist dies in West End crash

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Montana Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a collision on King Avenue West and 56th Street West Friday afternoon.

MHP troopers say they were called to the wreck just after 3:30 p.m.

They say a pickup driven by a woman in her 20's going north on 56th Street hit a motorcyclist on King Ave.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was a male in his 30's from Billings.

They say the driver was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, however troopers say at this time it does not appear that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

