Watch live: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at rally for Greg Gianforte

NOTE: THE LIVE STREAM WILL BEGIN ABOUT 6:30 P.M.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived aboard Air Force 2 at the Billings Logan International Airport Friday afternoon.
A 55-year-old man has been found mentally unfit to face criminal charges in the killing of a tourist from Montana and the wounding of another man in a March shooting on a double-decker bus on the Las Vegas Strip.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
North America’s largest flying predator, the golden eagle, lives in Wyoming. Research on golden eagles is the focus of an upcoming permanent exhibit at a natural history museum in Cody. Eagles are often killed by collisions with wind turbines.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived aboard Air Force 2 at the Billings Logan International Airport Friday afternoon.
A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.
Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
Elk hunter Mike Fisher says he would have died at his elk hunting trip in White Sulphur Springs in January from hypothermia if it wasn't for lots of help. Mike says he was trying to tell the dispatcher where he and his father-in-law Tim were on the hunting grounds, but his plane kept shutting off and turning back on. Meanwhile was experiencing hypothermia and dehydration and mike and time were getting frostbite. Finally, mike found a nearby pond on Google maps close to his loc...
Neibauer Road closed Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to remove one woman trapped in a rollover crash. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Trever Chase said the woman was fleeing the scene of an earlier hit-and-run when she turned from 72nd Street onto Neibauer traveling too fast, causing her car to rollover and into the ditch around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Billings PD, Billings Fire, and Laurel Fire were among other agencies on scene working to remove the woman trapped in her car. The unid...
Tickets are on sale right now for the fifth Garth Brooks concert in Billings. On some Facebook pages, you can find people who are selling tickets right now, but they don't have the actual tickets.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has died at the 17 Mile Shooting Range near Shepherd.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
