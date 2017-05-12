Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Billings

Vice President Mike Pence arrived aboard Air Force 2 at the Billings Logan International Airport Friday afternoon shortly before 1:00 pm.

Senator Steve Daines and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke are accompanying the vice president during his visit.

#BREAKING: VP Mike Pence has arrived at the Billings Logan international Airport aboard Air Force Two. #penceinmt @KULR pic.twitter.com/gFJ6x7wJHe — Ken McGrath (@KenMcGrathTV) May 12, 2017

Vice President Pence is traveling from Billings to the Crow Reservation, where he will take a tour at 3:00 p.m. and then join a business listening session at 4:00 p.m.

Pence will conclude his visit tonight by joining a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark. Doors for the free event open at 4:00 p.m. with the rally scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. Pence is expected to greet the crowd and make a speech around 6:45 p.m.

