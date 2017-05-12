Bernie Sanders to rally with Rob Quist May 20-21

Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.

I'm excited to have Bernie Sanders come to Big Sky Country to witness the grassroots support behind our campaign and share the message that we need more elected leaders fighting for working class families, instead of millionaires, corporations and special interests," said Rob Quist. "Montanans across party lines are excited like never before because they know I'll be an independent voice who will protect our public lands, fight for working families and work for affordable health care for all Montanans.

Montanans can RSVP by texting BERNIE to 30644 or by going to http://robquist.org/bernie

SATURDAY MAY 20, 2017

MISSOULA

The Wilma, 131 S Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802

Rally: 11:00a.m. – Noon

BUTTE

Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Avenue, Butte, MT

Rally: 3:00p.m. – 4:00p.m.

BILLINGS

The Billings Depot, 2310 Montana Avenue, Billings, MT

Rally: 8:30p.m. – 9:30p.m.

SUNDAY MAY 21, 2017

BOZEMAN

Montana State University Strand Union Building Ballroom

Rally: 11:00a.m. – 12:00p.m.