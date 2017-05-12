Woman shares why she has volunteered each election day for nearly 20 years

Montana's special election for our open house seat is less than two weeks away.

According to Yellowstone county election administrator Bret Rutherford, election volunteers are needed throughout the state.

The year was 1998, Bill Clinton was President and Marc Rocicot was governor of Montana. That's how long Patt Leikam has been volunteering on election days in Yellowstone county.

Patt says she continues to volunteer year after year because she says she thinks being a voting judge is a civic duty and a way to serve our country.

"You won't get your name on a building, but you will have the pride in serving in some capacity, and you can make a difference," Patt said.

Patt says she is now a "chief judge" which is responsible for helping volunteers, making sure the number of ballots matches the number of people that voted, delivering the ballots to the county elections office and more.

Yellowstone county election administrator Bret Rutherford says counties throughout Montana need volunteer help, and to find out how to volunteer you can go to your local county election office's website.