Energy foundation helping fund new eagle exhibit in Cody

North America’s largest flying predator, the golden eagle, lives in Wyoming. Research on golden eagles is the focus of an upcoming permanent exhibit at a natural history museum in Cody. Eagles are often killed by collisions with wind turbines.

Ironically an energy foundation connected to a wind farm is helping fund the new exhibit.

Most golden eagle chicks in nests are white and fluffy this time of year. They will grow to have a seven foot wingspan, and will be capable of killing prey as large as mule deer.

Golden Eagle researcher Dr. Charles Preston explained, “Golden eagles are apex predators. They’re iconic, they’re charismatic, but they’re also ecologically important. They have great influence all the way down the food chain because of their position at the top of the food chain.”

Many people think of Wyoming’s basin grasslands as part of the Great Plains. They are now. They are part of the sage brush steppe which covers much of Wyoming.

But something new has come to Wyoming in recent years: wind farms.

Preston commented, “And turbines can kill eagles as they collide with them.”

Preston is leading the creation of a new exhibit on the research in the Draper Natural History Museum in Cody.

He explained, “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase more than a decade of research that we’ve conducted here in the Big Horn Basin about golden eagles and golden eagle nesting ecology in relation to landscape changes.”

Preston said several organizations have contributed money to build the exhibit. One of them is the Duke Energy Foundation. Duke Energy Renewables owns The Top of the World Wind Site near Glenrock. Preston said they use technology to try to reduce collisions and information on that will be used in the exhibit.

But, he said, “… we control the content of the exhibition. We’re not influenced by who’s funding us, and they understand that. They’re very sophisticated. They know that. We sent them a proposal on what we were going to do, and they said, wow, we want to fund that.”

Preston said the scientific research helps identify other challenges to the sage brush steppe like traditional energy development, housing sprawl, increased ATV and even mountain bike use.

Preston commented, “I think one of the most important, the most imperiled and one of the most undervalued environments that we have in the American West is the sage brush steppe.”

The exhibit will open in the Draper Museum of Natural History at the Center of the West in Cody in 2018.