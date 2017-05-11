Beware of ticket scammers

Tickets are on sale right now for the fifth Garth Brooks concert in Billings.



On some Facebook pages, you can find people who are selling tickets right now, but they don't have the actual tickets. You can also find ticket sellers on Craigslist, but be careful. These online sellers might be tricking you.



MetraPark Marketing and Sales Director Ray Massie says there are still tickets available, so you don't have to buy them from a third party. He says if you do buy them from a third party, you might get scammed.



According to Massie, scammers can sell their tickets, report them lost or stolen, and then get back their tickets at the box office. The person to whom they sold them ends up with tickets that are no longer valid.



Massie says, technically, it's legal in Montana to scalp tickets. If you do buy tickets from a third party and they are not valid, odds are, you won't get your money back.