Beware of ticket scammers

North America’s largest flying predator, the golden eagle, lives in Wyoming. Research on golden eagles is the focus of an upcoming permanent exhibit at a natural history museum in Cody. Eagles are often killed by collisions with wind turbines.
Tickets are on sale right now for the fifth Garth Brooks concert in Billings. On some Facebook pages, you can find people who are selling tickets right now, but they don't have the actual tickets.
UPDATE: Billings City Council members approved the construction bid to Western Municipal Construction, Inc for the water line replacement project along part of 24th St. W.
A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.
People taking pictures of themselves doing dangerous things cost lives in Yellowstone last year. One man died in a hot spring. Park officials have found a way to turn things around with camera phones.
Neibauer Road closed Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to remove one woman trapped in a rollover crash. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Trever Chase said the woman was fleeing the scene of an earlier hit-and-run when she turned from 72nd Street onto Neibauer traveling too fast, causing her car to rollover and into the ditch around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Billings PD, Billings Fire, and Laurel Fire were among other agencies on scene working to remove the woman trapped in her car. The unid...
Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.
A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.
Elk hunter Mike Fisher says he would have died at his elk hunting trip in White Sulphur Springs in January from hypothermia if it wasn't for lots of help. Mike says he was trying to tell the dispatcher where he and his father-in-law Tim were on the hunting grounds, but his plane kept shutting off and turning back on. Meanwhile was experiencing hypothermia and dehydration and mike and time were getting frostbite. Finally, mike found a nearby pond on Google maps close to his loc...
Two mountain bikers rode through a Slovakian bike park when a massive brown bear comes out of nowhere.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has died at the 17 Mile Shooting Range near Shepherd.
