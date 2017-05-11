In a class of 23, 6 Park City grads going on to play for college - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

In a class of 23, 6 Park City grads going on to play for college

Posted: Updated:

Graduation is the end of an era for high school students, but for more than 1/4 of Park City's Class of 2017, it's just the beginning of their college career in athletics. 

Of the 23 seniors about to graduate Park City High School, 6 students will be continuing their athletic career into college. The following Panthers have signed on to play ball: 

  • Shelby McMillen - University of Great Falls Softball
  • Rayna Laakso - Rocky Mountain College Track & Field
  • McKenzie Verke - Dawson Community College Basketball
  • Tehya Ray - Sheridan College Volleyball
  • Tucker Zuhoski - University of Great Falls Basketball
  • Shelby Branstetter - Central Wyoming Basketball

We'll be keeping our eyes on these athletes from the small town and close community of Park City. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcyclist dies in West End crash

    Motorcyclist dies in West End crash

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:17:51 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a collision on King Avenue West and 56th Street West Friday afternoon.

    Montana Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a collision on King Avenue West and 56th Street West Friday afternoon.

  • $10,000 reward offered for Yellowstone white-wolf shooter

    $10,000 reward offered for Yellowstone white-wolf shooter

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:06:15 GMT
    Yellowstone National Park / FlickrYellowstone National Park / Flickr

    Yellowstone National Park officials say a wolf they euthanized after hikers found the animal suffering from a serious injury had been shot.

    Yellowstone National Park officials say a wolf they euthanized after hikers found the animal suffering from a serious injury had been shot.

  • Watch: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at rally for Greg Gianforte

    Watch: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at rally for Greg Gianforte

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:06:36 GMT

    Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.

    Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.

  • Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Billings

    Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Billings

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:24:21 GMT

    Vice President Mike Pence arrived aboard Air Force 2 at the Billings Logan International Airport Friday afternoon.

    Vice President Mike Pence arrived aboard Air Force 2 at the Billings Logan International Airport Friday afternoon.

  • In a class of 23, 6 Park City grads going on to play for college

    In a class of 23, 6 Park City grads going on to play for college

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:57:46 GMT

    Graduation is the end of an era for high school students, but for more than 1/4 of Park City's Class of 2017, it's just the beginning of their college career in athletics.  ..

    Graduation is the end of an era for high school students, but for more than 1/4 of Park City's Class of 2017, it's just the beginning of their college career in athletics.  ..

  • Blizzard survivor shares story

    Blizzard survivor shares story

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-05-11 13:00:38 GMT

    Elk hunter Mike Fisher says he would have died at his elk hunting trip in White Sulphur Springs in January from hypothermia if it wasn't for lots of help. Mike says he was trying to tell the dispatcher where he and his father-in-law Tim were on the hunting grounds, but his plane kept shutting off and turning back on.  Meanwhile was experiencing hypothermia and dehydration and mike and time were getting frostbite. Finally, mike found a nearby pond on Google maps close to his loc...

    Elk hunter Mike Fisher says he would have died at his elk hunting trip in White Sulphur Springs in January from hypothermia if it wasn't for lots of help. Mike says he was trying to tell the dispatcher where he and his father-in-law Tim were on the hunting grounds, but his plane kept shutting off and turning back on.  Meanwhile was experiencing hypothermia and dehydration and mike and time were getting frostbite. Finally, mike found a nearby pond on Google maps close to his loc...

  • Bernie Sanders to rally with Rob Quist May 20-21

    Bernie Sanders to rally with Rob Quist May 20-21

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-12 18:33:35 GMT

    Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman. 

    Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman. 

  • Man attacked by grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming

    Man attacked by grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:00:15 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.

    A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.