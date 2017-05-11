In a class of 23, 6 Park City grads going on to play for college

Graduation is the end of an era for high school students, but for more than 1/4 of Park City's Class of 2017, it's just the beginning of their college career in athletics.

Of the 23 seniors about to graduate Park City High School, 6 students will be continuing their athletic career into college. The following Panthers have signed on to play ball:

Shelby McMillen - University of Great Falls Softball

Rayna Laakso - Rocky Mountain College Track & Field

McKenzie Verke - Dawson Community College Basketball

Tehya Ray - Sheridan College Volleyball

Tucker Zuhoski - University of Great Falls Basketball

Shelby Branstetter - Central Wyoming Basketball

We'll be keeping our eyes on these athletes from the small town and close community of Park City.