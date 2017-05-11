In a class of 23, 6 Park City grads going on to play for college

Graduation is the end of an era for high school students, but for more than 1/4 of Park City's Class of 2017, it's just the beginning of their college career in athletics. ..
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Montana Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a collision on King Avenue West and 56th Street West Friday afternoon.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived aboard Air Force 2 at the Billings Logan International Airport Friday afternoon.
A 55-year-old man has been found mentally unfit to face criminal charges in the killing of a tourist from Montana and the wounding of another man in a March shooting on a double-decker bus on the Las Vegas Strip.
Montana Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a collision on King Avenue West and 56th Street West Friday afternoon.
Yellowstone National Park officials say a wolf they euthanized after hikers found the animal suffering from a serious injury had been shot.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived aboard Air Force 2 at the Billings Logan International Airport Friday afternoon.
Graduation is the end of an era for high school students, but for more than 1/4 of Park City's Class of 2017, it's just the beginning of their college career in athletics. ..
Elk hunter Mike Fisher says he would have died at his elk hunting trip in White Sulphur Springs in January from hypothermia if it wasn't for lots of help. Mike says he was trying to tell the dispatcher where he and his father-in-law Tim were on the hunting grounds, but his plane kept shutting off and turning back on. Meanwhile was experiencing hypothermia and dehydration and mike and time were getting frostbite. Finally, mike found a nearby pond on Google maps close to his loc...
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.
