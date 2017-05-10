Yellowstone National Park encourages people to take pledge before visiting

People taking pictures of themselves doing dangerous things cost lives in Yellowstone last year. One man died in a hot spring. Park officials have found a way to turn things around with camera phones.

Yellowstone National Park had record visitation for the last two years, and in 2016, several illegal, and deadly incidents. In May, a Canadian tourist picked up a baby bison, that later had to be euthanized. Another group of Canadian tourists took pictures of themselves jumping on Grand Prismatic Spring. They were fined after facing criminal charges.

But, something far worse happened to an Oregon man, when he and his sister walked more than 200 yards off the boardwalk in the Norris Geyser Basin area. The park’s investigation revealed he slipped into a spring while his sister was taking video with her camera phone. He died.

"Our commitment is to protect this place, and our commitment is to protect the visitor, so seeing instance after instance of the park not being protected, and visitors hurting themselves, even to the point of those unfortunate fatalities...it is hard,” Yellowstone Public Affairs Specialist Morgan Warthin said.

Warthin said they are ramping up efforts to get people to take responsibility and do the right thing. They’re asking visitors to take the Yellowstone Pledge.

"It’s a series of statements that they will pledge to uphold," she said.

At the top of those pledges: Never approach animals to take a picture, and stay on boardwalks in thermal areas.

The pledge is posted on the park's website and social media pages.

But the park’s new “not secret” weapon is the cell phone.

Warthin said the phones can be used "to take photos of violations that they see."

Warthin said the photos should be taken to the nearest ranger, or texted to the park’s public affairs department. She gives a bear jam example.

"Take photos of people who are at those wildlife jams who are getting way too close to the bear," she said.

Those photos may eventually slow down dangerous behavior when people, who are considering breaking the rules, realize everyone with a phone nearby may be recording and reporting their acts.

The Yellowstone Pledge can be found here.