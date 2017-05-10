Woman trapped in rollover after fleeing hit-and-run

Crews work to remove one woman trapped in her car after a rollover on Neibauer Wednesday

One section of Neibauer Road closed Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to remove one woman trapped in a rollover crash.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Trever Chase said the woman was fleeing the scene of an earlier hit-and-run when she turned from 72nd Street onto Neibauer traveling too fast, causing her car to rollover and into the ditch around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Billings PD, Billings Fire, and Laurel Fire were among other agencies on scene working to remove the woman trapped in her car. The unidentified female was then transported to the hospital around 4:40 p.m. after suffering what Chase refers to as "non life-threatening injuries."

Neibauer re-opened to traffic around 5 p.m. after crews removed the vehicle from the ditch and finished clearing the scene.

The identity of the female driver is not released at this time. We'll continue to provide you with the latest information on KULR-8 and kulr8.com.