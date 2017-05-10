Nurses in Billings celebrate National Nurse Week

If you've ever visited a hospital, you know there is always someone there day and night to take care of you when you need help.

This week, the country is celebrating some of those people during national nurses week.

The American Nurses Association sets aside may 6th through the 12th to celebrate everything nurses do for us.

The nurses at St. Vincent Healthcare said nursing isn't just a job, it's a calling.

Sandra Kennedy, a nurse at St. Vincent, said her first job was a park ranger.

She said she wanted a job that gave her a different outlook on life so she went back to school for nursing. Kennedy said when she took the job, she was only planning to stay for a few months.

Twenty-five years later, she's still working as a nurse and loving it more and more every day.

The nurses at Billings Clinic also are celebrating the week. The theme at Billings Clinic is "superhero week." The nursing staff said they like to think of their coworkers as superheroes who making a difference in the lives of people every day.

"One of the things that I think nurses just really want more than anything is to know hat they matter, that they make a difference," Nurse Sandy Morse said.

"I think it's important to cherish and enjoy the fun part of being a nurse also. Nurses are superheroes," Nurse Keri Cross said.