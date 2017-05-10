Tips for keeping your child from getting sun burned

With warming temperatures across the state, more kids are spending time outside.

Here's what doctors say you can do to help prevent your child from getting sun burned.

Chief medical officer at Riverstone Health in Billings, Megan Littlefied, says children should be covered up when outdoors, and should apply sunscreen 15-30 minutes before going out and every two hours afterwards. She says sunscreen should be applied more regularly if children are swimming or sweating. Littlefield also says children should wear a broad-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

She says parents can buy clothing with ultraviolet protection for more protection.

She says the darker and tighter weave of clothing the more protection. If you can see through it the sun can get through it.