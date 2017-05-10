Managers at Billings Clinic celebrate National Nurses Week by dressing up as superheroes

To celebrate national nurses week Billings Clinic is getting help from caped crusaders.

Nurses save lives, like superheroes, which is why Billings Clinic management is getting help from superheroes like Batman and Robin to show nurses their appreciation.

Nurses may come to work in scrubs, not capes, but Billings Clinic is honoring their super hero efforts.

"This year truly is celebrating the work not only this week but the actions and work that they every day in their job, whether it's supporting families or patients and the difficult tasks that they have to do," Shannon Heintz, Billings Clinic, Ortho Neuro Surgery Ass. Manager. After award ceremonies and treat deliveries billings clinic will celebrate nurses by giving them a carnival-like celebration where managers will dress up as super heroes.

Barbara De Laurier with Billings clinical operations says the hospital is not just celebrating work the nurses do this week, but the work they do throughout the year.

Billings Clinic Orthopedic Neuro Surgery Ass. manager Shannon Heintz says the best thing patients can do to honor nurses this week is to thank them, whether it's in person or through a card.