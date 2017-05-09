Women's Health Choices are discussed with congressional candidate

Rob Quist sits down with women from planned parenthood, as well as other concerned local women to discuss women's healthcare. The discussion was held in downtown Billings where questions and concerns were raised about women's health care choices.

Rob Quist said he believes in equal representation and expressed his goals for the future. He said he wants to improve healthcare by allowing women to choose their own providers. One of his campaign staffers said more than 15,000 Montanans have access to planned parenthood. She also said those Montanans save more than 600 dollars a year.

"First of all, we have to have people that are going to be affected by the Healthcare Bill at the table making these decisions," said Quist. "You know, women weren't consulted, the AARP wasn't consulted. So, to me, this is all about equal representation. You have to have people that are- to represent all the citizenry when you make decisions like this."

We reached out to Gianforte's campaign to get his thoughts about health care choices for women.

Gianforte's campaign spokesperson, Shane Scanlon, responded saying "As a father, Greg strongly believes we need to provide affordable access to health care for women. He believes it's wrong to charge different rates for men and women for the same care. Greg will fight for health care reform that gives all Montanans more options to choose the right health care plan that best fits their needs and will lower their premiums."