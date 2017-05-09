Multiple events will happen as scheduled on Friday at MetraPark

We have a reminder tonight from MetraPark about events at Metra this Friday.

MetraPark representatives say even with Vice President Mike Pence's visit, other events already scheduled at MetraPark will happen as scheduled.

MetraPark Marketing and Sales Director, Ray Massie, says Provision International is holding a banquet around the same time the vice president is holding a rally for U.S. Congressional candidate, Republican Greg Gianforte.