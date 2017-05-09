Mother's Day events happening in Billings

Do you know what you're doing for mother's day?

One of the things you can do with your mom is have a nice brunch at Stella's Kitchen and Bakery.

The owner of Stella's Kitchen and Bakery says she always adds something special to the menu on mother's day.

If you're looking for a more relaxed setting, Billings Sip 'n Paint will be hosting mother's day with an enjoyable paint session and some local wine selections.

DanWalt Gardens is also hosting an art show with a special twist on Mother's Day. Co-owner, Dan Jellison says the art show, gardens, and drinks will make for an incredible Mother's Day.

"We always have a Sunday special, but this Sunday, I think we're gonna have strawberry pancakes, which will be a bit nicer, a little light for the mamas and then of course all the moms get a sugar cookie with mom on it to take home for them as a treat," said Stella Ziegler, owner of Stella's Kitchen and Bakery.

"On mother's day, the gardens are open from 10-5 p.m," said Jellison. "We are doing a cheesecake soiree. I do all the cheesecakes, I have 300 different recipes and also, we have the mimosa bar setup so mimosas will be served. Walt, my partner, will have his annual art show in the pavilion. it's based on Vietnam this year so that always a big draw and we'll be doing garden tours."

Other things you can do on Mother's Day is visit Raven's Café D'Art at the Yellowstone Art Museum for a Mother's Day brunch special or you can see a musical at the Nova Center on Montana Avenue.