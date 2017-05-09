Mtn. bikers near-death experience with brown bear - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Slovakia -

A terrifying moment is caught on camera in Slovakia.

Two mountain bikers rode through a Slovakian bike park when a massive brown bear comes out of nowhere.

Their leisurely ride quickly turned into a near-death experience.

Luckily for the cyclists, the bear veers off its path away from them.

Brown bears in Slovakia are known to weigh up to 880 lbs.

