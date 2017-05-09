Montana ranks 12th overall as a good state for working moms

Montana isn't too bad of a place for working moms, according to a WalletHub study.

In the study, Montana ranks 12th best in the U.S. for working moms.

The state also ranks high for professional opportunities, 8th best in the U.S.

WalletHub also ranks Montana high when it comes to the female to male executive ratio, ranking fifth best in the nation.

The Cowboy State didn't fare as well. WalletHub's study ranks Wyoming as the 10th worst in the nation for working moms.

It also ranked the state as having the highest gender wage gap in the nation. The state was right in the middle for a work-life balance.

WalletHub looked at 13 key metrics for their survey and included all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

For a complete look at the survey click here.