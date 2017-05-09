President Trump fires FBI director James Comey

In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.
Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Magic City Friday to campaign for U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte, according to the Gianforte campaign office.
As the 2017 legislative session closed Montana’s University System was left with a $19-million funding gap to close this fall.
Billings City Council is expected to award a construction bid Monday night, which will likely affect traffic on 24th Street and businesses between Central Avenue and Monad Road.
The man who shot and killed a neighbor in Billings in 2015 enters a guilty plea in the man's death.
Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
An appellate attorney for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez says he believes it is still uncertain as to whether Hernandez took his own life.
Skirmishes involving irate passengers broke out at a Florida airport following the cancellation of multiple Spirit Airlines flights. Broward Sheriff's officials tell ABC News that deputies were called to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday to deal with angry passengers. Videos posted online show deputies trying to break up fights and detaining some unruly passengers. CBS News reports nine flight...
A group that skipped out on a tab has returned to pay up after the suburban Milwaukee bar used Facebook shaming in an effort to collect.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the West Virginia airport where a cargo plane crashed killing the pilot and co-pilot is closed.
A government report says U.S. immigration agents cannot effectively track foreigners who overstay their visas because of inefficient computer systems and a lack of exit screening.
Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House.
McDonald's is touting a new french fry-centric utensil - the "frork" - as part of a campaign to promote its new line of burgers.
Yellowstone Sheriff's Deputies have a man in custody following an early-morning car chase in Lockwood.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has died at the 17 Mile Shooting Range near Shepherd.
Track meets always bring exciting elements, but Saturday's track meet was especially exciting for Helena High's Trey Tintinger as he broke a world record.
The Rosebud Mine near Colstrip remained closed Monday as an investigation continued into a fatal weekend accident at the facility.
Officials in northwestern Montana are investigating two missing person's reports.
